Lucky Luciano There's another 50 in the car. They're ingersolls.

Meyer Lansky I wish you would stop with this. We schlep around with a box of watches, what do we look like?

Lucky Luciano Fellas who know what time it is.

Meyer Lansky Might as well set up a pushcart.

Benny Siegel [comes in, surprised] Arnold Rothstein's here.

Meyer Lansky We're talking, Benny.

Benny Siegel Oh. So I should tell him go fuck a duck?

Lucky Luciano Enough with the crazy shit already, huh?

Meyer Lansky [glancing at Rothstein through the window] Bring him in before he breaks the house.

[they scramble to look presentable]

Meyer Lansky A.R., did you come to sit in?

Lucky Luciano You know you're always welcome.

Arnold Rothstein I'm afraid those sharpers out there'd fleece me. Owing to his present difficulties, I've made a deal with Nucky Thompson. He'll be offloading his liquor shipments in Philadelphia. Waxey Gordon will ensure safe arrival. The route to Atlantic city will be my responsibility.

Meyer Lansky And you'd like us to recruit the muscle?

Arnold Rothstein I would like you to be the muscle.

Lucky Luciano A.R., we, uh, got some business going on just now.

Arnold Rothstein I can see that. But Mr. Thompson is paying me a premium.

Lucky Luciano Anybody could ride shotgun.

Arnold Rothstein Until you encounter Indians.

Meyer Lansky We're honored by your trust, A.R., and flattered that you would come below 14th street to discuss it personally. Aren't we, Charlie?

Arnold Rothstein As it happens, I was down here having dinner with Joe Masseria, who left me with the distinct impression he'd still like both of you dead.

Lucky Luciano You broke bread with that prick?