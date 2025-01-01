Arnold Rothstein
Then perhaps you also know, though it is of course news to me, that a card game you operate is located in territory that Mr. Masseria considers to be his.
Joe Masseria
Not considers! Is mine.
Arnold Rothstein
My thinking was, before any more blood is shed, that a compromise can be reached.
Meyer Lansky
More blood?
Joe Masseria
Tompkins Square Park, my two nephews?
[imitates throat-cutting]
Arnold Rothstein
Apparently two of Mr. Masseria's emissaries to your establishment were murdered shortly after their visit.
Meyer Lansky
We do operate a game in what might be termed a grey area territorially. But as to any violence in the neighborhood...
Joe Masseria
They stab themself, eh?
Joe Masseria
On my streets, no coincidence.
[indicates Charlie]
Joe Masseria
This little prick, since he's 10 years old he causes problems.
Arnold Rothstein
It seems to me you boys ought to extend a token of goodwill towards Mr. Masseria. Shall we say a one-time fee of $2,000 for the families of those gentlemen and a tax of 10% on the game going forward?
Joe Masseria
10% is okay. For now.
[shake hands]
Joe Masseria
[in Italian] What are you doing with these Christ-killers? Come with me, I'll make you rich.
Joe Masseria
[in Italian] I'm watching you, boy. Every fucking step.
[Luciano stands up angrily]
Lucky Luciano
A.R., two grand is bad enough, but 10% of the fucking game?
Meyer Lansky
We already pay half the take on that game to you.