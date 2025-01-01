Menu
Boardwalk Empire quotes

Boardwalk Empire quotes

James 'Jimmy' Darmody You can't be half a gangster, Nucky. Not anymore.
Enoch 'Nucky' Thompson What's 'Motherfucker' mean?
Margaret Schroeder I would be honored to name my child after you.
Enoch 'Nucky' Thompson Enoch? You couldn't possibly be so cruel.
Chalky White These here are my daddy tools.
Klan leader [nervously] What are you going to do with them?
Chalky White Well, I ain't building no bookcase.
Arnold Rothstein [referring to D'Alessio brothers] Do you know what the nice thing is about the Bronx zoo, Charlie? There are bars between you and the monkeys.
Lucky Luciano There's another 50 in the car. They're ingersolls.
Meyer Lansky I wish you would stop with this. We schlep around with a box of watches, what do we look like?
Lucky Luciano Fellas who know what time it is.
Meyer Lansky Might as well set up a pushcart.
Benny Siegel [comes in, surprised] Arnold Rothstein's here.
Meyer Lansky We're talking, Benny.
Benny Siegel Oh. So I should tell him go fuck a duck?
Lucky Luciano Enough with the crazy shit already, huh?
Meyer Lansky [glancing at Rothstein through the window] Bring him in before he breaks the house.
[they scramble to look presentable]
Meyer Lansky A.R., did you come to sit in?
Lucky Luciano You know you're always welcome.
Arnold Rothstein I'm afraid those sharpers out there'd fleece me. Owing to his present difficulties, I've made a deal with Nucky Thompson. He'll be offloading his liquor shipments in Philadelphia. Waxey Gordon will ensure safe arrival. The route to Atlantic city will be my responsibility.
Meyer Lansky And you'd like us to recruit the muscle?
Arnold Rothstein I would like you to be the muscle.
Lucky Luciano A.R., we, uh, got some business going on just now.
Arnold Rothstein I can see that. But Mr. Thompson is paying me a premium.
Lucky Luciano Anybody could ride shotgun.
Arnold Rothstein Until you encounter Indians.
Meyer Lansky We're honored by your trust, A.R., and flattered that you would come below 14th street to discuss it personally. Aren't we, Charlie?
Lucky Luciano Sure.
Arnold Rothstein As it happens, I was down here having dinner with Joe Masseria, who left me with the distinct impression he'd still like both of you dead.
Lucky Luciano You broke bread with that prick?
Arnold Rothstein We were served a native dish of tripe, which I cannot abide. But I ate it anyway, to keep the peace. Some things, Charlie, you just have to swallow.
Arnold Rothstein [during a card game] What should I do here, Charlie?
Lucky Luciano Depends on what the other guy got.
Arnold Rothstein Depends on what the other gentleman has.
Lucky Luciano Right.
Arnold Rothstein Well? What does he have?
Lucky Luciano How should I know? I'm no swami.
Arnold Rothstein The very reason this game is so challenging. There's a lot of money in that pot. How much do you think is in there?
Buck Plenty.
Arnold Rothstein 22,500$. How much mining equipment do you have to sell to make 22 grand, Buck?
Buck A lot. Now are you gonna call or fold?
Arnold Rothstein I'll see your two... And raise you five.
Buck Take it. I was bluffing.
Arnold Rothstein I know. So was I.
Enoch 'Nucky' Thompson The puppies have grown fangs.
Arnold Rothstein Meyer, Charlie, I believe you know Mr. Masseria.
Lucky Luciano Everybody knows Joe the boss.
Arnold Rothstein Then perhaps you also know, though it is of course news to me, that a card game you operate is located in territory that Mr. Masseria considers to be his.
Joe Masseria Not considers! Is mine.
Arnold Rothstein My thinking was, before any more blood is shed, that a compromise can be reached.
Meyer Lansky More blood?
Joe Masseria Tompkins Square Park, my two nephews?
[imitates throat-cutting]
Lucky Luciano I don't know what you're talking about.
Arnold Rothstein Apparently two of Mr. Masseria's emissaries to your establishment were murdered shortly after their visit.
Meyer Lansky We do operate a game in what might be termed a grey area territorially. But as to any violence in the neighborhood...
Joe Masseria They stab themself, eh?
Lucky Luciano A coincidence then. It happens.
Joe Masseria On my streets, no coincidence.
[indicates Charlie]
Joe Masseria This little prick, since he's 10 years old he causes problems.
Arnold Rothstein It seems to me you boys ought to extend a token of goodwill towards Mr. Masseria. Shall we say a one-time fee of $2,000 for the families of those gentlemen and a tax of 10% on the game going forward?
Lucky Luciano Hold on a fuckin' second...
Arnold Rothstein Charlie.
Joe Masseria 10% is okay. For now.
Arnold Rothstein Then we have an agreement?
[shake hands]
Joe Masseria [in Italian] What are you doing with these Christ-killers? Come with me, I'll make you rich.
Lucky Luciano [in Italina] With your other hand in my pockets.
Joe Masseria [in Italian] I'm watching you, boy. Every fucking step.
[Luciano stands up angrily]
Arnold Rothstein Charlie.
Lucky Luciano A.R., two grand is bad enough, but 10% of the fucking game?
Meyer Lansky We already pay half the take on that game to you.
Arnold Rothstein Yes. And now you boys know why.
James 'Jimmy' Darmody To the lost.
Enoch 'Nucky' Thompson You're sensitive.
Chalky White Like a baby's ass, motherfucker.
Lucky Luciano You wanted to see me?
Arnold Rothstein Yeah, it turns out my sister-in-law's nephew, for a time at least, survived the shooting in the woods.
Lucky Luciano Well, I'm sorry about your loss. Obviously, if there's anything I can do...
Arnold Rothstein There is actually. You can kill someone for me to settle a debt. I have it on good authority that a James Darmody of Atlantic City was one of the two shooters.
Lucky Luciano Who was the other one?
Arnold Rothstein I don't know. But I'd bet you're persuasive enough to get Darmody to tell you.
Lucky Luciano That's a good bet.
Arnold Rothstein The only kind I make.
Al Capone [after killing a few enemies] Well I got that out of my system!
Chalky White You and me both.
[coming in to speak with her husband, Arnold Rothstein]
Carolyn Rothstein Arnold, a Nucky Thompson on the telephone.
Arnold Rothstein I'll take it in here, darling.
Carolyn Rothstein [about his diet, with a smile] How's that stomach?
Arnold Rothstein It's still a little tentative.
Carolyn Rothstein So much apple bread.
Arnold Rothstein [laughs lightly] It has a binding effect.
Carolyn Rothstein Is that the best thing right now?
Arnold Rothstein A sound elimination is the basis of good health.
[Carolyn looks at him amusedly before exiting]
