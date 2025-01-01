Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Alice in Borderland
Quotes
Alice in Borderland quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Ryohei Arisu
I didn't want to win. I just didn't want anyone else to die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shuntaro Chishiya
Justice, morality, kindness... they're luxuries you can't afford when your life's on the line.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shuntaro Chishiya
You think you're special because you care. But emotions don't win games - strategy does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yuzuha Usagi
I survived because I kept moving. Even when I wanted to die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shuntaro Chishiya
People show their true selves when they're about to die. That's when they can't hide anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryohei Arisu
Everyone's trying to find a reason to live. But maybe the point is just to keep going - even without one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hatter
Revolution always begins with hope. But it ends with someone taking control.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hatter
We created a utopia... but we forgot it was still a prison.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yuzuha Usagi
Everyone thinks they know who they are... until this place strips it all away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ryohei Arisu
This world is unfair. But maybe... That's what makes it beautiful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kento Yamazaki
Nijiro Murakami
Carlo Mestroni
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree