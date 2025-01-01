Menu
Alice in Borderland Quotes

Alice in Borderland quotes

Ryohei Arisu I didn't want to win. I just didn't want anyone else to die.
Shuntaro Chishiya Justice, morality, kindness... they're luxuries you can't afford when your life's on the line.
Shuntaro Chishiya You think you're special because you care. But emotions don't win games - strategy does.
Yuzuha Usagi I survived because I kept moving. Even when I wanted to die.
Shuntaro Chishiya People show their true selves when they're about to die. That's when they can't hide anymore.
Ryohei Arisu Everyone's trying to find a reason to live. But maybe the point is just to keep going - even without one.
Hatter Revolution always begins with hope. But it ends with someone taking control.
Hatter We created a utopia... but we forgot it was still a prison.
Yuzuha Usagi Everyone thinks they know who they are... until this place strips it all away.
Ryohei Arisu This world is unfair. But maybe... That's what makes it beautiful.
