The Royals 2015 - 2018 season 1

The Royals

Season premiere 15 March 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

7.5
7.4 IMDb
"The Royals" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Stand and Unfold Yourself
Season 1 Episode 1
15 March 2015
Infants of the Spring
Season 1 Episode 2
22 March 2015
We Are Pictures, or Mere Beasts
Season 1 Episode 3
29 March 2015
Sweet, Not Lasting
Season 1 Episode 4
5 April 2015
Unmask Her Beauty to the Moon
Season 1 Episode 5
12 April 2015
The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune
Season 1 Episode 6
19 April 2015
Your Sovereignty of Reason
Season 1 Episode 7
26 April 2015
The Great Man Down
Season 1 Episode 8
3 May 2015
In My Heart There Was a Kind of Fighting
Season 1 Episode 9
10 May 2015
Our Wills and Fates Do So Contrary Run
Season 1 Episode 10
17 May 2015
