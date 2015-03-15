Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
The Royals 2015 - 2018 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
The Royals
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
15 March 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.5
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"The Royals" season 1 list of episodes.
Stand and Unfold Yourself
Season 1
Episode 1
15 March 2015
Infants of the Spring
Season 1
Episode 2
22 March 2015
We Are Pictures, or Mere Beasts
Season 1
Episode 3
29 March 2015
Sweet, Not Lasting
Season 1
Episode 4
5 April 2015
Unmask Her Beauty to the Moon
Season 1
Episode 5
12 April 2015
The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune
Season 1
Episode 6
19 April 2015
Your Sovereignty of Reason
Season 1
Episode 7
26 April 2015
The Great Man Down
Season 1
Episode 8
3 May 2015
In My Heart There Was a Kind of Fighting
Season 1
Episode 9
10 May 2015
Our Wills and Fates Do So Contrary Run
Season 1
Episode 10
17 May 2015
