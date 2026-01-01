Merritt Patterson

Menu
Date of Birth
2 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Vintage Christmas 6.9
Romantic 2024, Australia
Catering Christmas 6.2
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Canada / USA
The Now 6.6
The Now
Comedy 2021, USA
Forever in My Heart 6.3
Romantic 2019, USA / Ireland
Unbroken: Path to Redemption 5.8
Drama, Biography, History 2018, USA
The Royals 7.5
Drama 2015, USA
Wolves 5.2
Horror, Action 2014, France
Ravenswood 6.5
Drama, Horror 2013, USA
Iron Invader 3.5
Sci-Fi 2011, Canada
