Merritt Patterson
Date of Birth
2 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Royals
(2015)
6.9
A Vintage Christmas
(2024)
6.6
The Now
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
2022
2021
2019
2018
2015
2014
2013
2011
All
9
Films
6
TV Shows
3
Actor
9
Producer
1
6.9
A Vintage Christmas
A Vintage Christmas
Romantic
2024, Australia
6.2
Catering Christmas
Catering Christmas
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Canada / USA
6.6
The Now
Comedy
2021, USA
6.3
Forever in My Heart
Forever in My Heart
Romantic
2019, USA / Ireland
5.8
Unbroken: Path to Redemption
Unbroken: Path to Redemption
Drama, Biography, History
2018, USA
7.5
The Royals
Drama
2015, USA
5.2
Wolves
Wolves
Horror, Action
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.5
Ravenswood
Drama, Horror
2013, USA
3.5
Iron Invader
Iron Invader
Sci-Fi
2011, Canada
