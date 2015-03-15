Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Royals
Seasons
The Royals All seasons
The Royals
16+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
E!
Series rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Royals"
Season 1
10 episodes
15 March 2015 - 17 May 2015
Season 2
10 episodes
15 November 2015 - 17 January 2016
Season 3
10 episodes
4 December 2016 - 19 February 2017
Season 4
10 episodes
11 March 2018 - 13 May 2018
