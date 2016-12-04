Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
The Royals 2015 - 2018 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
The Royals
16+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
4 December 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.5
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"The Royals" season 3 list of episodes.
Together with Remembrance of Ourselves
Season 3
Episode 1
4 December 2016
Passing Through Nature to Eternity
Season 3
Episode 2
11 December 2016
Aye, There's the Rub
Season 3
Episode 3
18 December 2016
Our (Late) Dear Brother's Death
Season 3
Episode 4
1 January 2017
Born to Set it Right
Season 3
Episode 5
8 January 2017
More Than Kin, and Less Than Kind
Season 3
Episode 6
15 January 2017
The Counterfeit Presentment of Two Brothers
Season 3
Episode 7
22 January 2017
In the Same Figure, Like the King That's Dead
Season 3
Episode 8
29 January 2017
O, Farewell, Honest Soldier
Season 3
Episode 9
12 February 2017
To Show My Duty in Your Coronation
Season 3
Episode 10
19 February 2017
