Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Royals 2015 - 2018 season 2

The Royals season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Royals Seasons Season 2

The Royals 16+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 15 November 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.5
Rate 20 votes
7.4 IMDb
"The Royals" season 2 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
It Is Not, nor It Cannot Come to Good
Season 2 Episode 1
15 November 2015
Welcome is Fashion and Ceremony
Season 2 Episode 2
22 November 2015
Is Not This Something More Than Fantasy?
Season 2 Episode 3
29 November 2015
What, Has This Thing Appear'd Again Tonight?
Season 2 Episode 4
6 December 2015
The Spirit That I Have Seen
Season 2 Episode 5
13 December 2015
Doubt Truth to Be a Liar
Season 2 Episode 6
20 December 2015
Taint Not Thy Mind, nor Let Thy Soul Contrive Against Thy Mother
Season 2 Episode 7
27 December 2015
Be All My Sins Remembered
Season 2 Episode 8
3 January 2016
And Then It Started Like a Guilty Thing
Season 2 Episode 9
10 January 2016
The Serpent That Did Sting Thy Father's Life
Season 2 Episode 10
17 January 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more