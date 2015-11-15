Menu
The Royals 2015 - 2018 season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
The Royals
16+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
15 November 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.5
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"The Royals" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
It Is Not, nor It Cannot Come to Good
Season 2
Episode 1
15 November 2015
Welcome is Fashion and Ceremony
Season 2
Episode 2
22 November 2015
Is Not This Something More Than Fantasy?
Season 2
Episode 3
29 November 2015
What, Has This Thing Appear'd Again Tonight?
Season 2
Episode 4
6 December 2015
The Spirit That I Have Seen
Season 2
Episode 5
13 December 2015
Doubt Truth to Be a Liar
Season 2
Episode 6
20 December 2015
Taint Not Thy Mind, nor Let Thy Soul Contrive Against Thy Mother
Season 2
Episode 7
27 December 2015
Be All My Sins Remembered
Season 2
Episode 8
3 January 2016
And Then It Started Like a Guilty Thing
Season 2
Episode 9
10 January 2016
The Serpent That Did Sting Thy Father's Life
Season 2
Episode 10
17 January 2016
TV series release schedule
