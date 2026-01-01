The Blacklist (Original Score from the Television Series) 26 tracks. Dave Porter Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Liz Under Fire Dave Porter 2:18 2 Kidnapping MacNamara Dave Porter 2:11 3 The Brain is Everything Dave Porter 3:17 4 Assembling the Bad Guys Dave Porter 1:56 5 Grabbing the Hatchet Dave Porter 2:45 6 Collapse Into Rubble Dave Porter 1:31 7 No One Size Fits All Dave Porter 1:46 8 On the Dot Dave Porter 2:13 9 Reunion Dave Porter 1:47 10 My Confessor Dave Porter 1:37 11 Cape May Dave Porter 5:09 12 A Hundred Cons Dave Porter 2:19 13 Running to the Beach Dave Porter 1:55 14 Agnes Dave Porter 2:07 15 What Would You Do? Dave Porter 1:45 16 Man of Decisive Action Dave Porter 3:44 17 Fundamental Problems Dave Porter 2:38 18 Gone Too Far Dave Porter 2:05 19 Mister Solomon Dave Porter 2:07 20 Collection of Cells Dave Porter 2:34 21 Survivors Dave Porter 1:41 22 Story of Berlin Dave Porter 1:44 23 Unlikely Hopes Dave Porter 2:00 24 Simple Weapons Dave Porter 1:23 25 Chasing Eli Dave Porter 2:15 26 The Blacklist End Credits Dave Porter 0:38

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