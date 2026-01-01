Menu
Beverly Hills, 90210 1990 - 2000 season 1
Beverly Hills, 90210
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
4 October 1990
Production year
1990
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
16 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.6
Rate
20
votes
6.6
IMDb
"Beverly Hills, 90210" season 1 list of episodes.
Class of Beverly Hills
Season 1
Episode 1
4 October 1990
The Green Room
Season 1
Episode 2
11 October 1990
Every Dream Has Its Price (Tag)
Season 1
Episode 3
18 October 1990
The First Time
Season 1
Episode 4
25 October 1990
One on One
Season 1
Episode 5
1 November 1990
Higher Education
Season 1
Episode 6
15 November 1990
Perfect Mom
Season 1
Episode 7
22 November 1990
The 17-Year Itch
Season 1
Episode 8
29 November 1990
The Gentle Art of Listening
Season 1
Episode 9
6 December 1990
Isn't It Romantic?
Season 1
Episode 10
3 January 1991
B.Y.O.B.
Season 1
Episode 11
10 January 1991
One Man and a Baby
Season 1
Episode 12
24 January 1991
Slumber Party
Season 1
Episode 13
31 January 1991
East Side Story
Season 1
Episode 14
14 February 1991
Palm Springs Weekend
Season 1
Episode 15
21 February 1991
Fame Is Where You Find It
Season 1
Episode 16
28 February 1991
Stand (Up) and Deliver
Season 1
Episode 17
7 March 1991
It's Only a Test
Season 1
Episode 18
28 March 1991
April Is the Cruelest Month
Season 1
Episode 19
11 April 1991
Spring Training
Season 1
Episode 20
25 April 1991
Spring Dance
Season 1
Episode 21
2 May 1991
Home Again
Season 1
Episode 22
9 May 1991
TV series release schedule
