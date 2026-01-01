Menu
Beverly Hills, 90210 1990 - 2000 season 1

Beverly Hills, 90210 season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Beverly Hills, 90210 Seasons Season 1
Beverly Hills, 90210 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 4 October 1990
Production year 1990
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

6.6
Rate 20 votes
6.6 IMDb

"Beverly Hills, 90210" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Class of Beverly Hills
Season 1 Episode 1
4 October 1990
The Green Room
Season 1 Episode 2
11 October 1990
Every Dream Has Its Price (Tag)
Season 1 Episode 3
18 October 1990
The First Time
Season 1 Episode 4
25 October 1990
One on One
Season 1 Episode 5
1 November 1990
Higher Education
Season 1 Episode 6
15 November 1990
Perfect Mom
Season 1 Episode 7
22 November 1990
The 17-Year Itch
Season 1 Episode 8
29 November 1990
The Gentle Art of Listening
Season 1 Episode 9
6 December 1990
Isn't It Romantic?
Season 1 Episode 10
3 January 1991
B.Y.O.B.
Season 1 Episode 11
10 January 1991
One Man and a Baby
Season 1 Episode 12
24 January 1991
Slumber Party
Season 1 Episode 13
31 January 1991
East Side Story
Season 1 Episode 14
14 February 1991
Palm Springs Weekend
Season 1 Episode 15
21 February 1991
Fame Is Where You Find It
Season 1 Episode 16
28 February 1991
Stand (Up) and Deliver
Season 1 Episode 17
7 March 1991
It's Only a Test
Season 1 Episode 18
28 March 1991
April Is the Cruelest Month
Season 1 Episode 19
11 April 1991
Spring Training
Season 1 Episode 20
25 April 1991
Spring Dance
Season 1 Episode 21
2 May 1991
Home Again
Season 1 Episode 22
9 May 1991
