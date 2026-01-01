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Beverly Hills, 90210 1990 - 2000 season 2
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TV Shows
Beverly Hills, 90210
Seasons
Season 2
Beverly Hills, 90210
12+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
11 July 1991
Production year
1991
Number of episodes
28
Runtime
21 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.6
Rate
20
votes
6.6
IMDb
"Beverly Hills, 90210" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Beach Blanket Brandon
Season 2
Episode 1
11 July 1991
The Party Fish
Season 2
Episode 2
18 July 1991
Summer Storm
Season 2
Episode 3
25 July 1991
Anaconda
Season 2
Episode 4
1 August 1991
Play It Again, David
Season 2
Episode 5
8 August 1991
Pass, Not Pass
Season 2
Episode 6
15 August 1991
Camping Trip
Season 2
Episode 7
29 August 1991
Wild Fire
Season 2
Episode 8
12 September 1991
Ashes to Ashes
Season 2
Episode 9
19 September 1991
Necessity Is a Mother
Season 2
Episode 10
26 September 1991
Leading from the Heart
Season 2
Episode 11
10 October 1991
Down and Out (of District) in Beverly Hills
Season 2
Episode 12
17 October 1991
Halloween
Season 2
Episode 13
31 October 1991
The Next Fifty Years
Season 2
Episode 14
7 November 1991
U4EA
Season 2
Episode 15
14 November 1991
My Desperate Valentine
Season 2
Episode 16
21 November 1991
Chuckie's Back
Season 2
Episode 17
12 December 1991
A Walsh Family Christmas
Season 2
Episode 18
19 December 1991
Fire and Ice
Season 2
Episode 19
9 January 1992
A Competitive Edge
Season 2
Episode 20
23 January 1992
Everybody's Talkin' 'Bout It
Season 2
Episode 21
6 February 1992
Baby Makes Five
Season 2
Episode 22
13 February 1992
Cardio Funk
Season 2
Episode 23
27 February 1992
The Pit and the Pendulum
Season 2
Episode 24
19 March 1992
Meeting Mr. Pony
Season 2
Episode 25
2 April 1992
Things to Do on a Rainy Day
Season 2
Episode 26
23 April 1992
Mexican Standoff
Season 2
Episode 27
30 April 1992
Wedding Bell Blues
Season 2
Episode 28
7 May 1992
TV series release schedule
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