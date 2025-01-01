Menu
Beverly Hills, 90210 quotes

Brandon Walsh Look, David, we're putting out this issue with a tribute to Scott.
David Silver Why? So people can glance at it and then throw it in the garbage?
Brandon Walsh No, so people can get some idea about who he was.
David Silver Look, he was a jerk, okay? He was a jerk who blew himself away, that's who he was. You don't know. You left early. You missed out on the fun part when he picked up a loaded gun and twirled it around like he was Wyatt Earp. You weren't there to see him goof up and bleed all over his mom's Persian rug.
Brandon Walsh David, the microphone is on.
David Silver I don't care. No-one gave a rat's ass about Scott until he died. And I was the worst one of all! He was my best friend and I dropped him! Because he wasn't cool like you or Kelly or Steve.
Brandon Walsh David...
David Silver So they're looking at me. So what? They've been looking at me for days, Brandon! "Oh, poor David, is he going to be okay? I hope he hasn't cracked up yet." I can't even walk through the halls without someone in my face trying to cheer me up like they're my new best friend! Well what about my old best friend? It doesn't matter what you write about him in that paper, Brandon. It doesn't matter what you say about someone once they're gone. What matters is how you treat them when they're still here.
[pause]
David Silver I guess you can quote me on that.
Steve Sanders Girls mature faster than guys.
Brandon Walsh Not in my house they don't.
Brenda Walsh You know what else you are?
Brandon Walsh Now, Bren, if you can't say something nice...
Brenda Walsh Seriously, Brandon...
Brandon Walsh Okay, Bren, what else am I?
Brenda Walsh No matter how crazed and bent out of shape I ever got, you were always there for me and I'll never forget it. You really are my best friend.
Brandon Walsh And I hope I always will be.
Brenda Walsh [talking to Dylan as he climbs on his motorcycle] I like your butt... I mean your bike.
Dylan McKay [to Brenda] I loved you more than I ever thought I could love anybody. Maybe that was the problem.
Dylan McKay Who needs TV? We've got Days of our Lives right here!
Dylan McKay David are you okay?
David Silver Yeah I'm fine.
Dylan McKay Listen David do yourself a favor, do us all a favor, the next time somebody asks you how you're feeling tell them.
Kelly Taylor You can be honest with us. We'll still be your friends.
[David asking Steve if he could borrow $50]
Steve Sanders What do I look like, an ATM?
Emily Valentine This isn't Beverly Hills! It's Knot's Landing!
Brandon Walsh It was good to see you back at the Peach Pit tonight. I know it took a lot of courage.
Brenda Walsh Brandon, please, I've had quite enough praise for a while.
Brandon Walsh All right, you're a huge loser. How's that?
Brenda Walsh Oh, much better.
[Dylan surprises Gina by showing up at a dance]
Gina Oh, my gosh! What are you... What are you doing here?
Dylan Well, as you never went to you own prom, I figured when you did, you might wanna go with someone whose voice had dropped.
Gina Has your voice dropped? I hadn't noticed.
Kyle Conner [after Kelly starts kissing him] Kelly I'm not into this.
