Beverly Hills, 90210
12+
Original title
Season 9
Title
Сезон 9
Season premiere
16 September 1998
Production year
1998
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
19 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.6
Rate
20
votes
6.6
IMDb
"Beverly Hills, 90210" season 9 list of episodes.
The Morning After
Season 9
Episode 1
16 September 1998
Budget Cuts
Season 9
Episode 2
23 September 1998
Dealer's Choice
Season 9
Episode 3
30 September 1998
Don't Ask, Don't Tell
Season 9
Episode 4
28 October 1998
Brandon Leaves
Season 9
Episode 5
4 November 1998
Confession
Season 9
Episode 6
11 November 1998
You Say Goodbye, I Say Hello
Season 9
Episode 7
18 November 1998
I'm Back Because
Season 9
Episode 8
2 December 1998
The Following Options
Season 9
Episode 9
9 December 1998
Marathon Man
Season 9
Episode 10
16 December 1998
How to Be the Jerk Women Love
Season 9
Episode 11
13 January 1999
Trials and Tribulations
Season 9
Episode 12
20 January 1999
Withdrawal
Season 9
Episode 13
27 January 1999
I'm Married
Season 9
Episode 14
3 February 1999
Beheading St. Valentine
Season 9
Episode 15
10 February 1999
Survival Skills
Season 9
Episode 16
17 February 1999
Slipping Away
Season 9
Episode 17
3 March 1999
Bobbi Dearest
Season 9
Episode 18
10 March 1999
The Leprechaun
Season 9
Episode 19
17 March 1999
Fortune Cookie
Season 9
Episode 20
7 April 1999
I Wanna Reach Out and Grab Ya
Season 9
Episode 21
14 April 1999
Local Hero
Season 9
Episode 22
21 April 1999
The End of the World as We Know It
Season 9
Episode 23
28 April 1999
Dog's Best Friend
Season 9
Episode 24
5 May 1999
Agony
Season 9
Episode 25
12 May 1999
That's the Guy
Season 9
Episode 26
19 May 1999
