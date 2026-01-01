Menu
Beverly Hills, 90210 1990 - 2000 season 3

Beverly Hills, 90210 season 3 poster
Beverly Hills, 90210
Beverly Hills, 90210 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 15 July 1992
Production year 1992
Number of episodes 30
Runtime 22 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

6.6
Rate 20 votes
6.6 IMDb

"Beverly Hills, 90210" season 3 list of episodes.

Misery Loves Company
Season 3 Episode 1
15 July 1992
The Twins, the Trustee, and the Very Big Trip
Season 3 Episode 2
22 July 1992
Too Little, Too Late/Paris 75001
Season 3 Episode 3
29 July 1992
Sex, Lies and Volleyball/Photo Fini
Season 3 Episode 4
5 August 1992
Shooting Star/American in Paris
Season 3 Episode 5
12 August 1992
Castles in the Sand
Season 3 Episode 6
19 August 1992
A Song of Myself
Season 3 Episode 7
9 September 1992
The Back Story
Season 3 Episode 8
16 September 1992
Highwire
Season 3 Episode 9
23 September 1992
Home and Away
Season 3 Episode 10
7 October 1992
A Presumption of Innocence
Season 3 Episode 11
21 October 1992
Destiny Rides Again
Season 3 Episode 12
4 November 1992
Rebel with a Cause
Season 3 Episode 13
11 November 1992
Wild Horses
Season 3 Episode 14
18 November 1992
The Kindness of Strangers
Season 3 Episode 15
25 November 1992
It's a Totally Happening Life
Season 3 Episode 16
16 December 1992
The Game Is Chicken
Season 3 Episode 17
6 January 1993
Midlife...Now What?
Season 3 Episode 18
13 January 1993
Back in the High Life Again
Season 3 Episode 19
27 January 1993
Parental Guidance Recommended
Season 3 Episode 20
3 February 1993
Dead End
Season 3 Episode 21
10 February 1993
The Child Is Father to the Man
Season 3 Episode 22
17 February 1993
Duke's Bad Boy
Season 3 Episode 23
3 March 1993
Perfectly Perfect
Season 3 Episode 24
24 March 1993
Senior Poll
Season 3 Episode 25
7 April 1993
She Came in Through the Bathroom Window
Season 3 Episode 26
21 April 1993
A Night to Remember
Season 3 Episode 27
28 April 1993
Something in the Air
Season 3 Episode 28
12 May 1993
Commencement (1)
Season 3 Episode 29
19 May 1993
Commencement (2)
Season 3 Episode 30
19 May 1993
