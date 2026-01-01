Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Beverly Hills, 90210
Seasons
Season 3
Beverly Hills, 90210
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
15 July 1992
Production year
1992
Number of episodes
30
Runtime
22 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.6
Rate
20
votes
6.6
IMDb
"Beverly Hills, 90210" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Misery Loves Company
Season 3
Episode 1
15 July 1992
The Twins, the Trustee, and the Very Big Trip
Season 3
Episode 2
22 July 1992
Too Little, Too Late/Paris 75001
Season 3
Episode 3
29 July 1992
Sex, Lies and Volleyball/Photo Fini
Season 3
Episode 4
5 August 1992
Shooting Star/American in Paris
Season 3
Episode 5
12 August 1992
Castles in the Sand
Season 3
Episode 6
19 August 1992
A Song of Myself
Season 3
Episode 7
9 September 1992
The Back Story
Season 3
Episode 8
16 September 1992
Highwire
Season 3
Episode 9
23 September 1992
Home and Away
Season 3
Episode 10
7 October 1992
A Presumption of Innocence
Season 3
Episode 11
21 October 1992
Destiny Rides Again
Season 3
Episode 12
4 November 1992
Rebel with a Cause
Season 3
Episode 13
11 November 1992
Wild Horses
Season 3
Episode 14
18 November 1992
The Kindness of Strangers
Season 3
Episode 15
25 November 1992
It's a Totally Happening Life
Season 3
Episode 16
16 December 1992
The Game Is Chicken
Season 3
Episode 17
6 January 1993
Midlife...Now What?
Season 3
Episode 18
13 January 1993
Back in the High Life Again
Season 3
Episode 19
27 January 1993
Parental Guidance Recommended
Season 3
Episode 20
3 February 1993
Dead End
Season 3
Episode 21
10 February 1993
The Child Is Father to the Man
Season 3
Episode 22
17 February 1993
Duke's Bad Boy
Season 3
Episode 23
3 March 1993
Perfectly Perfect
Season 3
Episode 24
24 March 1993
Senior Poll
Season 3
Episode 25
7 April 1993
She Came in Through the Bathroom Window
Season 3
Episode 26
21 April 1993
A Night to Remember
Season 3
Episode 27
28 April 1993
Something in the Air
Season 3
Episode 28
12 May 1993
Commencement (1)
Season 3
Episode 29
19 May 1993
Commencement (2)
Season 3
Episode 30
19 May 1993
