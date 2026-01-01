The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 2 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 17 tracks. Лорн Бэлф Listen The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 1 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 16 tracks. Лорн Бэлф Listen The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 14 tracks. Лорн Бэлф Listen The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 3 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 12 tracks. Лорн Бэлф Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Storm the Castle Лорн Бэлф 2:25 2 Balance of Power Лорн Бэлф 3:11 3 No Bond is Closer Лорн Бэлф 2:01 4 The Woven Shield Лорн Бэлф 3:07 5 The Way of the Leaf Лорн Бэлф 3:19 6 Tuatha'an Tales Лорн Бэлф 4:15 7 Nightmares Лорн Бэлф 2:18 8 Arrows Fall Лорн Бэлф 3:16 9 Like a Raging Sun (from "The Wheel of Time Vol. 2" soundtrack) Лорн Бэлф 3:01 10 Tar Valon Лорн Бэлф 2:43 11 Breaking the Leaf Лорн Бэлф 2:25 12 Wolf Ambush Лорн Бэлф 2:16 13 Humble Beginnings Лорн Бэлф 3:46 14 Clouded by Greed Лорн Бэлф 2:26 15 Beyond the Hidden Door Лорн Бэлф 2:53 16 Reunited Лорн Бэлф 3:30 17 The Path Forward Лорн Бэлф 4:09

Listen to songs from "The Wheel of Time" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Wheel of Time" in different languages are free for listening online.