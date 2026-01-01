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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Wheel of Time Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Wheel of Time"

Music from "The Wheel of Time" All info
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 2 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 2 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 17 tracks. Лорн Бэлф
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The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 1 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 1 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 16 tracks. Лорн Бэлф
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The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 14 tracks. Лорн Бэлф
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The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 3 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 3 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 12 tracks. Лорн Бэлф
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Title Artist Time
1 Storm the Castle Лорн Бэлф 2:25
2 Balance of Power Лорн Бэлф 3:11
3 No Bond is Closer Лорн Бэлф 2:01
4 The Woven Shield Лорн Бэлф 3:07
5 The Way of the Leaf Лорн Бэлф 3:19
6 Tuatha'an Tales Лорн Бэлф 4:15
7 Nightmares Лорн Бэлф 2:18
8 Arrows Fall Лорн Бэлф 3:16
9 Like a Raging Sun (from "The Wheel of Time Vol. 2" soundtrack) Лорн Бэлф 3:01
10 Tar Valon Лорн Бэлф 2:43
11 Breaking the Leaf Лорн Бэлф 2:25
12 Wolf Ambush Лорн Бэлф 2:16
13 Humble Beginnings Лорн Бэлф 3:46
14 Clouded by Greed Лорн Бэлф 2:26
15 Beyond the Hidden Door Лорн Бэлф 2:53
16 Reunited Лорн Бэлф 3:30
17 The Path Forward Лорн Бэлф 4:09
Listen to songs from "The Wheel of Time" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Wheel of Time" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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