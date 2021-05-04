"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is a new animated series in the science fiction genre. The show was produced by the online service Disney+. "The Bad Batch" is a beloved spin-off of the popular science fiction film universe. The story takes place immediately after the final events of the third installment of the saga, subtitled "Revenge of the Sith." The main characters are clones who were created through experimental development. Due to a specific set of genetic traits, they possess a range of highly effective skills. The clones' abilities help them engage in battles even with the most dangerous inhabitants of space...

