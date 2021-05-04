Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.8
Kinoafisha TV Shows Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021 - …)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 23 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is a new animated series in the science fiction genre. The show was produced by the online service Disney+. "The Bad Batch" is a beloved spin-off of the popular science fiction film universe. The story takes place immediately after the final events of the third installment of the saga, subtitled "Revenge of the Sith." The main characters are clones who were created through experimental development. Due to a specific set of genetic traits, they possess a range of highly effective skills. The clones' abilities help them engage in battles even with the most dangerous inhabitants of space...
Звездные войны: Бракованная партия - trailer третьего сезона
Star Wars: The Bad Batch  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Cast
Archie Panjabi
Archie Panjabi
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Bob Bergen
Bob Bergen
Ben Diskin
Ben Diskin
Ness Bautista
Michelle Ang
Michelle Ang
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.8 IMDb
Seasons
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 16 episodes
 
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 16 episodes
 
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 15 episodes
 
Stills
