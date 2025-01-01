Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists TV Shows Animated TV Series for Children

Animated TV Series for Children

Animated series are simple and funny stories that can be fascinating and educational for children. They teach children and teenagers eternal values: friendship, courage, tolerance, mutual assistance. Many animated series from the collection convey information about the world around them, science, nature, culture and traditions of other countries, which can stimulate a child's interest in learning and develop his horizons.

All 151
By year
Reset
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2025, USA
0.0
Win or Lose
Win or Lose
Sport, Animation 2025, USA
0.0
Goldie
Goldie
Children's 2025, USA
0.0
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
0.0
Iwájú
Iwájú
Sci-Fi, Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure 2024, USA
0.0
Batman: Caped Crusader
Batman: Caped Crusader
Action, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
0.0
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Family, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 2024, USA
0.0
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
0.0
Belye sny
Belye sny
Family 2024, Russia
0.0
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
0.0
Dream Productions
Dream Productions
Children's, Comedy, Adventure 2024, USA
0.0
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2023, USA
0.0
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Anime, Comedy 2023, USA
0.0
Moana
Moana
Animation, Family, Adventure 2023, USA
0.0
Skull Island
Skull Island
Action, Adventure, Anime 2023, Japan/USA
0.0
Castlevania: Nocturne
Castlevania: Nocturne
Horror, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
0.0
Agent Elvis
Agent Elvis
Comedy, Action 2023, USA
0.0
Pokémon Concierge
Pokémon Concierge
Adventure 2023, Japan
0.0
Krapopolis
Krapopolis
Comedy, Fantasy 2023, USA
0.0
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
0.0
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, Canada/Denmark
0.0
Obyasnyalkiny
Obyasnyalkiny
Comedy 2023, Russia
0.0
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
0.0
Blue Eye Samurai
Blue Eye Samurai
Action 2023, USA
0.0
Shurik i Sharik
Shurik i Sharik
Comedy 2023, Russia
0.0
Smeshariki snimayut kino
Smeshariki snimayut kino
Children's, Adventure 2023, Russia
0.0
Chik-Chirikino
Chik-Chirikino
Children's 2023, Russia
0.0
Ta Bu Dang Nuzhu Hen Duo Nian
Ta Bu Dang Nuzhu Hen Duo Nian
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2023, China
0.0
Supergeroi.ru
Supergeroi.ru
Adventure, Family 2023, Russia
0.0
Zhivoj garazh
Zhivoj garazh
Children's 2023, Russia
0.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Children's Sport Animation Action Sci-Fi Adventure Fantasy Comedy Family Anime Horror Drama Romantic Detective Mystery
Country
All USA Russia China Canada Denmark Japan Great Britain France Finland Italy Germany Singapore Serbia Belgium South Korea Mexico Australia
Year
All 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

If you're looking for entertaining and meaningful stories for young minds, don’t miss our next selection of fun and educational animated series.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more