Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Equalizer poster
The Equalizer poster
The Equalizer poster
Ratings
5.5 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Equalizer

The Equalizer (2021 - …)

The Equalizer 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 55 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Equalizer" is a new American TV series in the action genre. The plot is based on the popular TV show of the same name that gained a lot of popularity in the mid-1980s. This time, the main role is given to a woman, played by African-American actress Queen Latifah. The main heroine uses her physical and intellectual skills to help people who find themselves in extremely difficult life situations. She comes to the rescue when the police are inactive and all government structures simply wash their hands of the situation.

Cast
Cast
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
Chris Noth
Chris Noth
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith
Adam Goldberg
Adam Goldberg
Tory Kittles
Tory Kittles
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Seasons
The Equalizer - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
The Equalizer - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 18 episodes
 
The Equalizer - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 18 episodes
 
The Equalizer - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 10 episodes
 
The Equalizer - Season 5 Season 5
2024, 18 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more