"The Equalizer" is a new American TV series in the action genre. The plot is based on the popular TV show of the same name that gained a lot of popularity in the mid-1980s. This time, the main role is given to a woman, played by African-American actress Queen Latifah. The main heroine uses her physical and intellectual skills to help people who find themselves in extremely difficult life situations. She comes to the rescue when the police are inactive and all government structures simply wash their hands of the situation.