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Michael Evans Behling
Michael Evans Behling Michael Evans Behling
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Evans Behling

Michael Evans Behling

Michael Evans Behling

Date of Birth
5 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

All American 7.4
All American (2018)
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck 5.6
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck 5.6
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Romantic 2021, USA
All American 7.4
All American
Drama, Sport 2018, USA
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