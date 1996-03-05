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About
Filmography
Michael Evans Behling
Michael Evans Behling
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Evans Behling
Michael Evans Behling
Michael Evans Behling
Date of Birth
5 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
All American
(2018)
5.6
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2021
2018
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
5.6
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Romantic
2021, USA
7.4
All American
Drama, Sport
2018, USA
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