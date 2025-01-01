Menu
Date of Birth
22 July 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story 7.3
Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story (2025)
All American 0.0
All American (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 2
Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story 7.3
Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story
Biography, Documentary 2025, USA
All American
All American
Drama, Sport 2018, USA
