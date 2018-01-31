Menu
8.7
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Step Up: High Water (2018 - 2022)
Step Up: High Water
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Production year
2018
Country
USA
Total seasons
3 seasons
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
Starz
Runtime
25 hours 0 minute
TV series description
The lives of the students and teachers at High Water Performing Arts School in Atlanta.
Holly Sorensen
Eric Graise
King
Carlito Olivero
Davis Jimenez
Jade Chynoweth
Odalie Allen
Marcus Emanuel Mitchell
Dondre Hall
Ne-Yo
Sage Odom
7.1
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2018,
10 episodes
Season 2
2019,
10 episodes
Season 3
2022,
10 episodes
