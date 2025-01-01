Menu
Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo

Date of Birth
18 October 1979
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Composer

Popular Films

Step Up: High Water 8.7
Step Up: High Water (2018)
Justin Bieber: The New Me 4.9
Justin Bieber: The New Me (2021)
Held Hostage in My House 4.2
Held Hostage in My House (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 2 TV Shows 1
Held Hostage in My House 4.2
Held Hostage in My House
Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Justin Bieber: The New Me 4.9
Justin Bieber: The New Me
Documentary 2021, Great Britain
Step Up: High Water 8.7
Step Up: High Water
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2018, USA
