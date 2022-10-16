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Step Up: High Water 2018 - 2022, season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Step Up: High Water
Seasons
Season 3
Step Up: High Water
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
16 October 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
8 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
7.5
Rate
20
votes
7.1
IMDb
"Step Up: High Water" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Kryptonite
Season 3
Episode 1
16 October 2022
Ain't Gon' Let Up
Season 3
Episode 2
23 October 2022
Player's Ball
Season 3
Episode 3
30 October 2022
Cell Therapy
Season 3
Episode 4
6 November 2022
Never Scared
Season 3
Episode 5
13 November 2022
You Know What It Is
Season 3
Episode 6
20 November 2022
It's Goin' Down
Season 3
Episode 7
27 November 2022
Who Can I Run To?
Season 3
Episode 8
4 December 2022
Bring 'Em Out
Season 3
Episode 9
11 December 2022
Sleep When U Die
Season 3
Episode 10
18 December 2022
TV series release schedule
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