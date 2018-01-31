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Step Up: High Water 2018 - 2022 season 1

Step Up: High Water season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Step Up: High Water Seasons Season 1
Step Up: High Water
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 31 January 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 8 hours 20 minutes

Series rating

7.5
Rate 20 votes
7.1 IMDb

"Step Up: High Water" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
31 January 2018
Solo
Season 1 Episode 2
31 January 2018
The Running Man
Season 1 Episode 3
31 January 2018
Shuffle
Season 1 Episode 4
31 January 2018
5, 6, 7, 8
Season 1 Episode 5
31 January 2018
Duets
Season 1 Episode 6
31 January 2018
Dance Craze
Season 1 Episode 7
31 January 2018
Ensemble
Season 1 Episode 8
31 January 2018
Choreography
Season 1 Episode 9
31 January 2018
Two-Step
Season 1 Episode 10
31 January 2018
TV series release schedule
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