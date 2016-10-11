Menu
American Housewife 16+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC

Series rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
All seasons of "American Housewife"
American Housewife - Season 1 Season 1
23 episodes 11 October 2016 - 16 May 2017
 
American Housewife - Season 2 Season 2
24 episodes 27 September 2017 - 16 May 2018
 
American Housewife - Season 3 Season 3
23 episodes 26 September 2018 - 21 May 2019
 
American Housewife - Season 4 Season 4
20 episodes 27 September 2019 - 13 May 2020
 
American Housewife - Season 5 Season 5
13 episodes 28 October 2020 - 31 March 2021
 
