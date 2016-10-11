Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
American Housewife All seasons
American Housewife
16+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
6.6
7.4
IMDb
All seasons of "American Housewife"
Season 1
23 episodes
11 October 2016 - 16 May 2017
Season 2
24 episodes
27 September 2017 - 16 May 2018
Season 3
23 episodes
26 September 2018 - 21 May 2019
Season 4
20 episodes
27 September 2019 - 13 May 2020
Season 5
13 episodes
28 October 2020 - 31 March 2021
