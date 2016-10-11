The TV series "American Housewife" is a comedy about the everyday life of Katie Otto and her family. They live in a prosperous town called Westport, Connecticut. The spirited main character takes care of her husband and children, while also worrying a bit about her weight. After all, she is surrounded by practically perfect neighbors, making it difficult to compare herself to them. However, she doesn't let it get her down and confidently faces daily challenges. And for people like her, everything always works out.

