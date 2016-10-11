Menu
Russian
IMDb Rating: 7.4
American Housewife

American Housewife (2016 - 2021)

American Housewife 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 51 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "American Housewife" is a comedy about the everyday life of Katie Otto and her family. They live in a prosperous town called Westport, Connecticut. The spirited main character takes care of her husband and children, while also worrying a bit about her weight. After all, she is surrounded by practically perfect neighbors, making it difficult to compare herself to them. However, she doesn't let it get her down and confidently faces daily challenges. And for people like her, everything always works out.
Cast
Creator
Sarah Dunn
Diedrich Bader
Diedrich Bader Greg Otto
Katy Mixon
Katy Mixon Katie Otto
Johnny Sequoyah Taylor Otto, Taylor Otto
Daniel DiMaggio Oliver Otto
Julia Butters
Julia Butters Anna-Kat Otto
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.6
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
American Housewife - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 23 episodes
 
American Housewife - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 24 episodes
 
American Housewife - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 23 episodes
 
American Housewife - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 20 episodes
 
American Housewife - Season 5 Season 5
2020, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
