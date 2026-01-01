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Katy Mixon
Katy Mixon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katy Mixon
Katy Mixon
Katy Mixon
Date of Birth
30 March 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Psych
(2006)
8.1
Eastbound & Down
(2009)
7.9
My Name Is Earl
(2005)
Filmography
5.6
Hot Frosty
Hot Frosty
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
George and Tammy
Drama, Biography, History, Music
2022, USA
7.2
American Housewife
Comedy, Family
2016, USA
7.6
Hell or High Water
Hell or High Water
Crime, Drama
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Minions
Minions
Comedy, Animation, Family
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Take Shelter
Take Shelter
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Mike & Molly
Comedy, Family
2010, USA
8.1
Eastbound & Down
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2009, USA
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