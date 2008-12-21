Menu
Lark Rise to Candleford 2008 - 2011 season 2
Lark Rise to Candleford
12+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
21 December 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Lark Rise to Candleford" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
21 December 2008
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
4 January 2009
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
11 January 2009
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
18 January 2009
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
25 January 2009
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
1 February 2009
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
8 February 2009
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
15 February 2009
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
22 February 2009
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
1 March 2009
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
8 March 2009
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
15 March 2009
TV series release schedule
