Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Lark Rise to Candleford 2008 - 2011, season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Lark Rise to Candleford
Seasons
Season 4
Lark Rise to Candleford
12+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
9 January 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Lark Rise to Candleford" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 4
Episode 1
9 January 2011
Episode 2
Season 4
Episode 2
16 January 2011
Episode 3
Season 4
Episode 3
23 January 2011
Episode 4
Season 4
Episode 4
30 January 2011
Episode 5
Season 4
Episode 5
6 February 2011
Episode 6
Season 4
Episode 6
13 February 2011
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree