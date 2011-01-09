Menu
Lark Rise to Candleford 2008 - 2011, season 4

Lark Rise to Candleford 12+
Season premiere 9 January 2011
Production year 2011
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lark Rise to Candleford" season 4 list of episodes.

Episode 1
9 January 2011
Episode 2
16 January 2011
Episode 3
23 January 2011
Episode 4
30 January 2011
Episode 5
6 February 2011
Episode 6
13 February 2011
