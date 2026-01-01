Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Lark Rise to Candleford
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Filming Locations: Lark Rise to Candleford
Gloucestershire, England, UK
Bristol, England, UK
Iconic scenes & Locations
Lark Rise
Hatt Farm, Box, Corsham, Wiltshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Studio, interiors: houses, hotel and post office
Units 19-22, Lavenham Road, Beeches Industrial Estate, Yate, Gloucestershire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Midwinter Manor
Chavenage House, Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Candleford town
Neston Park, Corsham, Wiltshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree