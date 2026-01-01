Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lark Rise to Candleford Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Lark Rise to Candleford

  • Gloucestershire, England, UK
  • Bristol, England, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

Lark Rise
Hatt Farm, Box, Corsham, Wiltshire, England, UK
Studio, interiors: houses, hotel and post office
Units 19-22, Lavenham Road, Beeches Industrial Estate, Yate, Gloucestershire, England, UK
Midwinter Manor
Chavenage House, Tetbury, Gloucestershire, England, UK
Candleford town
Neston Park, Corsham, Wiltshire, England, UK
