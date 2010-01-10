Menu
Lark Rise to Candleford 2008 - 2011 season 3

Lark Rise to Candleford season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lark Rise to Candleford Seasons Season 3
Lark Rise to Candleford 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 10 January 2010
Production year 2010
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lark Rise to Candleford" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
10 January 2010
Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 2
17 January 2010
Episode 3
Season 3 Episode 3
24 January 2010
Episode 4
Season 3 Episode 4
31 January 2010
Episode 5
Season 3 Episode 5
7 February 2010
Episode 6
Season 3 Episode 6
14 February 2010
Episode 7
Season 3 Episode 7
21 February 2010
Episode 8
Season 3 Episode 8
28 February 2010
Episode 9
Season 3 Episode 9
7 March 2010
Episode 10
Season 3 Episode 10
14 March 2010
Episode 11
Season 3 Episode 11
21 March 2010
Episode 12
Season 3 Episode 12
28 March 2010
