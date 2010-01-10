Menu
Lark Rise to Candleford 2008 - 2011 season 3
Lark Rise to Candleford
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
10 January 2010
Production year
2010
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Lark Rise to Candleford" season 3 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 3
Episode 1
10 January 2010
Episode 2
Season 3
Episode 2
17 January 2010
Episode 3
Season 3
Episode 3
24 January 2010
Episode 4
Season 3
Episode 4
31 January 2010
Episode 5
Season 3
Episode 5
7 February 2010
Episode 6
Season 3
Episode 6
14 February 2010
Episode 7
Season 3
Episode 7
21 February 2010
Episode 8
Season 3
Episode 8
28 February 2010
Episode 9
Season 3
Episode 9
7 March 2010
Episode 10
Season 3
Episode 10
14 March 2010
Episode 11
Season 3
Episode 11
21 March 2010
Episode 12
Season 3
Episode 12
28 March 2010
