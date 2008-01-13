Menu
Lark Rise to Candleford 2008 - 2011 season 1
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
13 January 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Lark Rise to Candleford" season 1 list of episodes.
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
13 January 2008
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
20 January 2008
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
27 January 2008
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
3 February 2008
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
10 February 2008
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
17 February 2008
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
24 February 2008
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
2 March 2008
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
9 March 2008
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
23 March 2008
