Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Lark Rise to Candleford 2008 - 2011 season 1

Lark Rise to Candleford season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lark Rise to Candleford Seasons Season 1
Lark Rise to Candleford 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 13 January 2008
Production year 2008
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lark Rise to Candleford" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
13 January 2008
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
20 January 2008
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
27 January 2008
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
3 February 2008
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
10 February 2008
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
17 February 2008
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
24 February 2008
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
2 March 2008
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
9 March 2008
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
23 March 2008
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more