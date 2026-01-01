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Filmography
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Lorraine Ashbourne
Lorraine Ashbourne
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorraine Ashbourne
Lorraine Ashbourne
Lorraine Ashbourne
Date of Birth
1 April 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.0
Jane Eyre
(2006)
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
(2024)
7.4
Distant Voices, Still Lives
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Music
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2016
2011
2006
1988
All
11
Films
8
TV Shows
3
Actress
11
Riot Women
Drama, Music
2025, Great Britain
After the Flood
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2024, Great Britain
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Hitpig
Hitpig
Adventure, Animation
2024, Canada / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
Sherwood
Drama, Crime
2022, Great Britain
6
Allelujah
Allelujah
Drama
2022, Great Britain
7.2
A Street Cat Named Bob
A Street Cat Named Bob
Drama
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
Adult Life Skills
Adult Life Skills
Comedy
2016, Great Britain
7.3
Oranges and Sunshine
Oranges and Sunshine
Drama
2011, Great Britain / Australia
Watch trailer
8
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre
Drama, Romantic
2006, Great Britain
7.4
Distant Voices, Still Lives
Distant Voices, Still Lives
Musical, Drama
1988, Great Britain / West Germany
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