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Lorraine Ashbourne Lorraine Ashbourne
Kinoafisha Persons Lorraine Ashbourne

Lorraine Ashbourne

Lorraine Ashbourne

Date of Birth
1 April 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

Jane Eyre 8.0
Jane Eyre (2006)
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)
Distant Voices, Still Lives 7.4
Distant Voices, Still Lives (1988)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Riot Women
Riot Women
Drama, Music 2025, Great Britain
After the Flood
After the Flood
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2024, Great Britain
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Hitpig 6.4
Hitpig Hitpig
Adventure, Animation 2024, Canada / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Sherwood 7.3
Sherwood
Drama, Crime 2022, Great Britain
Allelujah 6
Allelujah Allelujah
Drama 2022, Great Britain
A Street Cat Named Bob 7.2
A Street Cat Named Bob A Street Cat Named Bob
Drama 2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Adult Life Skills 6.3
Adult Life Skills Adult Life Skills
Comedy 2016, Great Britain
Oranges and Sunshine 7.3
Oranges and Sunshine Oranges and Sunshine
Drama 2011, Great Britain / Australia
Watch trailer
Jane Eyre 8
Jane Eyre Jane Eyre
Drama, Romantic 2006, Great Britain
Distant Voices, Still Lives 7.4
Distant Voices, Still Lives Distant Voices, Still Lives
Musical, Drama 1988, Great Britain / West Germany
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