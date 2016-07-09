Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Hitori no Shita: The Outcast 2016, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Season 1
Yi Ren Zhi Xia
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
9 July 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 24 minutes
Series rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
Hitori no Shita: The Outcast List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
9 July 2016
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
16 July 2016
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
23 July 2016
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
30 July 2016
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
6 August 2016
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
13 August 2016
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
20 August 2016
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
27 August 2016
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
3 September 2016
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
10 September 2016
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
17 September 2016
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
24 September 2016
TV series release schedule
