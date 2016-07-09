Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast 2016, season 1

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hitori no Shita: The Outcast Seasons Season 1
Yi Ren Zhi Xia 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 9 July 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 24 minutes

Series rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
9 July 2016
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
16 July 2016
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
23 July 2016
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
30 July 2016
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
6 August 2016
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
13 August 2016
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
20 August 2016
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
27 August 2016
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
3 September 2016
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
10 September 2016
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
17 September 2016
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
24 September 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more