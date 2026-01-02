Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast 2016 - 2026, season 6

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast season 6 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hitori no Shita: The Outcast Seasons Season 6
Yi Ren Zhi Xia 18+
Original title Season 6
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 2 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 1
Runtime 22 minutes

Series rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Episode 1
Season 6 Episode 1
2 January 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more