Hitori no Shita: The Outcast 2016 - 2026, season 6
Yi Ren Zhi Xia
18+
Original title
Season 6
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
2 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
1
Runtime
22 minutes
Series rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
Hitori no Shita: The Outcast List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Episode 1
Season 6
Episode 1
2 January 2026
