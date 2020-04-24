Menu
Hitori no Shita: The Outcast 2016, season 3
Yi Ren Zhi Xia
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
24 April 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
2 hours 56 minutes
Series rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
Hitori no Shita: The Outcast List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Episode 1
Season 3
Episode 1
24 April 2020
Episode 2
Season 3
Episode 2
24 April 2020
Episode 3
Season 3
Episode 3
1 May 2020
Episode 4
Season 3
Episode 4
8 May 2020
Episode 5
Season 3
Episode 5
15 May 2020
Episode 6
Season 3
Episode 6
22 May 2020
Episode 7
Season 3
Episode 7
29 May 2020
Episode 8
Season 3
Episode 8
5 June 2020
