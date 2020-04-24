Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast 2016, season 3

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hitori no Shita: The Outcast Seasons Season 3
Yi Ren Zhi Xia 18+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 24 April 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 2 hours 56 minutes

Series rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
24 April 2020
Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 2
24 April 2020
Episode 3
Season 3 Episode 3
1 May 2020
Episode 4
Season 3 Episode 4
8 May 2020
Episode 5
Season 3 Episode 5
15 May 2020
Episode 6
Season 3 Episode 6
22 May 2020
Episode 7
Season 3 Episode 7
29 May 2020
Episode 8
Season 3 Episode 8
5 June 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more