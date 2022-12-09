Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Hitori no Shita: The Outcast 2016, season 5
Yi Ren Zhi Xia
18+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
9 December 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 24 minutes
Series rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
Hitori no Shita: The Outcast List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Episode 1
Season 5
Episode 1
9 December 2022
Episode 2
Season 5
Episode 2
9 December 2022
Episode 3
Season 5
Episode 3
16 December 2022
Episode 4
Season 5
Episode 4
23 December 2022
Episode 5
Season 5
Episode 5
30 December 2022
Episode 6
Season 5
Episode 6
6 January 2023
Episode 7
Season 5
Episode 7
20 January 2023
Episode 8
Season 5
Episode 8
27 January 2023
Episode 9
Season 5
Episode 9
3 February 2023
Episode 10
Season 5
Episode 10
10 February 2023
Episode 11
Season 5
Episode 11
17 February 2023
Episode 12
Season 5
Episode 12
24 February 2023
