Hitori no Shita: The Outcast 2016, season 5

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hitori no Shita: The Outcast Seasons Season 5
Yi Ren Zhi Xia 18+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 9 December 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 24 minutes

Series rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb

Hitori no Shita: The Outcast List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Episode 1
Season 5 Episode 1
9 December 2022
Episode 2
Season 5 Episode 2
9 December 2022
Episode 3
Season 5 Episode 3
16 December 2022
Episode 4
Season 5 Episode 4
23 December 2022
Episode 5
Season 5 Episode 5
30 December 2022
Episode 6
Season 5 Episode 6
6 January 2023
Episode 7
Season 5 Episode 7
20 January 2023
Episode 8
Season 5 Episode 8
27 January 2023
Episode 9
Season 5 Episode 9
3 February 2023
Episode 10
Season 5 Episode 10
10 February 2023
Episode 11
Season 5 Episode 11
17 February 2023
Episode 12
Season 5 Episode 12
24 February 2023
