Wire in the Blood 2002 - 2008 season 5
Seasons
Season 5
Wire in the Blood
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
11 July 2007
Production year
2007
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
11
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Wire in the Blood" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Colour of Amber
Season 5
Episode 1
11 July 2007
Nocebo
Season 5
Episode 2
18 July 2007
The Names of Angels
Season 5
Episode 3
25 July 2007
Anything You Can Do
Season 5
Episode 4
1 August 2007
TV series release schedule
