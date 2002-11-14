Menu
Wire in the Blood 2002 - 2008 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
14 November 2002
Production year
2002
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
11
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Wire in the Blood" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Mermaids Singing (1)
Season 1
Episode 1
14 November 2002
The Mermaids Singing (2)
Season 1
Episode 2
21 November 2002
Shadows Rising (1)
Season 1
Episode 3
21 November 2002
Shadows Rising (2)
Season 1
Episode 4
5 December 2002
Justice Painted Blind (1)
Season 1
Episode 5
12 December 2002
Justice Painted Blind (2)
Season 1
Episode 6
19 December 2002
