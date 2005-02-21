Menu
Wire in the Blood 2002 - 2008 season 3

Wire in the Blood season 3 poster
Wire in the Blood
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 21 February 2005
Production year 2005
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Wire in the Blood" season 3 list of episodes.

Redemption
Season 3 Episode 1
21 February 2005
Bad Seed
Season 3 Episode 2
28 February 2005
Nothing But The Night
Season 3 Episode 3
7 March 2005
Synchronicity
Season 3 Episode 4
14 March 2005
