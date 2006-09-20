Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Wire in the Blood 2002 - 2008 season 4

Wire in the Blood season 4 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wire in the Blood Seasons Season 4
Wire in the Blood
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 20 September 2006
Production year 2006
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Wire in the Blood" season 4 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Time to Murder and Create
Season 4 Episode 1
20 September 2006
Torment
Season 4 Episode 2
27 September 2006
Hole in the Heart
Season 4 Episode 3
4 October 2006
The Wounded Surgeon
Season 4 Episode 4
11 October 2006
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more