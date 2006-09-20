Menu
Wire in the Blood 2002 - 2008 season 4
Wire in the Blood
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
20 September 2006
Production year
2006
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
11
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Wire in the Blood" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Time to Murder and Create
Season 4
Episode 1
20 September 2006
Torment
Season 4
Episode 2
27 September 2006
Hole in the Heart
Season 4
Episode 3
4 October 2006
The Wounded Surgeon
Season 4
Episode 4
11 October 2006
