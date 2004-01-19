Menu
Wire in the Blood 2002 - 2008 season 2

Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 19 January 2004
Production year 2004
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Wire in the Blood" season 2 list of episodes.

Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Still She Cries
Season 2 Episode 1
19 January 2004
The Darkness of Light
Season 2 Episode 2
26 January 2004
Right to Silence
Season 2 Episode 3
2 February 2004
Sharp Compassion
Season 2 Episode 4
9 February 2004
