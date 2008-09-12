Menu
Wire in the Blood 2002 - 2008, season 6

Wire in the Blood season 6 poster
Wire in the Blood
Original title Season 6
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 12 September 2008
Production year 2008
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Wire in the Blood" season 6 list of episodes.

Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Unnatural Vices (1)
Season 6 Episode 1
12 September 2008
Unnatural Vices (2)
Season 6 Episode 2
19 September 2008
Falls the Shadow (1)
Season 6 Episode 3
26 September 2008
Falls the Shadow (2)
Season 6 Episode 4
3 October 2008
From the Defeated (1)
Season 6 Episode 5
10 October 2008
From the Defeated (2)
Season 6 Episode 6
17 October 2008
The Dead Land (1)
Season 6 Episode 7
24 October 2008
The Dead Land (2)
Season 6 Episode 8
31 October 2008
