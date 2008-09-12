Menu
Wire in the Blood 2002 - 2008, season 6
Wire in the Blood
Original title
Season 6
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
12 September 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
8 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
11
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Wire in the Blood" season 6 list of episodes.
Unnatural Vices (1)
Season 6
Episode 1
12 September 2008
Unnatural Vices (2)
Season 6
Episode 2
19 September 2008
Falls the Shadow (1)
Season 6
Episode 3
26 September 2008
Falls the Shadow (2)
Season 6
Episode 4
3 October 2008
From the Defeated (1)
Season 6
Episode 5
10 October 2008
From the Defeated (2)
Season 6
Episode 6
17 October 2008
The Dead Land (1)
Season 6
Episode 7
24 October 2008
The Dead Land (2)
Season 6
Episode 8
31 October 2008
