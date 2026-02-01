Menu
Moy drug
1 poster
Moy drug

Moy drug

Moy drug - trailer
Moy drug  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026 Russia
Director
Aleksandr Sukharev
Cast
Anatoly Vasilyev
Anatoly Vasilyev
Klimentiy Krivonosenko
Elisey Chuchulin
Raisa Ryazanova
Vladimir Levchenko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Moy drug - trailer
Moy drug Trailer
Stills
