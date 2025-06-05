In 1963, Esther gives birth to Roland, the youngest of a large family. Roland is born with a club foot that prevents him from standing. Against everyone's advice, she promises her son that he will walk like the others and that he will have a fabulous life. From then on, Esther will do everything in her power to keep this promise. Through decades of trials and miracles of life, this film is the story of a true, funny and moving story, that of an incredible destiny and the greatest love there is: that of a mother for her child.
ProductionEgérie Productions, Gaumont, Christal Films
Also known as
Ma mère, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan, Once Upon My Mother, C'era una volta mia madre, Cudowne życie, Det började med min mamma, Det var en gang min mor, Érase una vez mi mi madre, Kaikki alkoi äidistäni, Ma Mere, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan, Min mor, Mit Liebe und Chansons, My Mom, God and Sylvie Vartan, Volt egyszer... az anyám, Και ο Θεός έπλασε τη μητέρα, Моя мама - волшебница, 從前從前我的媽
Снят он канадско-французским… Read more…