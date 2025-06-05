Menu
Russian
Synopsis

In 1963, Esther gives birth to Roland, the youngest of a large family. Roland is born with a club foot that prevents him from standing. Against everyone's advice, she promises her son that he will walk like the others and that he will have a fabulous life. From then on, Esther will do everything in her power to keep this promise. Through decades of trials and miracles of life, this film is the story of a true, funny and moving story, that of an incredible destiny and the greatest love there is: that of a mother for her child.
Country France / Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 15 August 2025
World premiere 5 June 2025
Release date
5 June 2025 Russia Синемапарк
5 June 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
19 June 2025 Montenegro o.A.
18 July 2025 Poland
19 June 2025 Serbia o.A.
5 June 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $11,987,768
Production Egérie Productions, Gaumont, Christal Films
Also known as
Ma mère, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan, Once Upon My Mother, C'era una volta mia madre, Cudowne życie, Det började med min mamma, Det var en gang min mor, Érase una vez mi mi madre, Kaikki alkoi äidistäni, Ma Mere, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan, Min mor, Mit Liebe und Chansons, My Mom, God and Sylvie Vartan, Volt egyszer... az anyám, Και ο Θεός έπλασε τη μητέρα, Моя мама - волшебница, 從前從前我的媽
Director
Ken Scott
Ken Scott
Cast
Leïla Bekhti
Leïla Bekhti
Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen
Joséphine Japy
Joséphine Japy
Sylvie Vartan
Sylvie Vartan
Jeanne Balibar
Jeanne Balibar
Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
ikolmogorova 12 September 2025, 17:05
Предлагаю вашему вниманию тёплый и трогательный фильм «Моя мама — волшебница» (2025) - настоящую Оду о матери.
Снят он канадско-французским… Read more…
little rascal 7 June 2025, 21:02
Если честно, фильм очень хороший но не каждому дано понять и оценить все его прелести, тонкости в моментах как любит мать своего ребенка, момент с… Read more…
Ma Mere, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan - trailer in russian
Ma Mere, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan Trailer in russian
