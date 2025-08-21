Menu
Drama
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025
Russia
Наше кино
Worldwide Gross
$87,846
Production
Studiya 8 ryadov
Also known as
Sem dney Pyotra Semyonycha, Семь дней Пётра Семёныча
Director
Tigran Keosayan
Cast
Aleksandr Metelkin
Fedor Dobronravov
Olesya Zheleznyak
Laura Keosayan
Lev Malishava
Film rating
8.7
Rate
13
votes
8.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
oks.ianak
24 August 2025, 15:35
Фильм отличный, состав актёр превосходный. Одно сожаление, что на просмотре были зрители 40+, а как бы важно было смотреть такие фильмы молодёжи. Это…
Read more…
oks.ianak
24 August 2025, 15:37
Браво игре актёров и сценаристам Маргарите и Тиграну. Эх такие фильмы смотреть бы молодёжи, а в зале 40+.
Reviews
Film Trailers
Sem dney Pyotra Semyonycha
Trailer
0
0
Stills
