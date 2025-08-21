Menu
Sem dney Pyotra Semyonycha - trailer
Sem dney Pyotra Semyonycha  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025 Russia Наше кино
Worldwide Gross $87,846
Production Studiya 8 ryadov
Also known as
Sem dney Pyotra Semyonycha, Семь дней Пётра Семёныча
Director
Tigran Keosayan
Tigran Keosayan
Cast
Aleksandr Metelkin
Aleksandr Metelkin
Fedor Dobronravov
Fedor Dobronravov
Olesya Zheleznyak
Olesya Zheleznyak
Laura Keosayan
Laura Keosayan
Lev Malishava
Film rating

8.7
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
oks.ianak 24 August 2025, 15:35
Фильм отличный, состав актёр превосходный. Одно сожаление, что на просмотре были зрители 40+, а как бы важно было смотреть такие фильмы молодёжи. Это… Read more…
oks.ianak 24 August 2025, 15:37
Браво игре актёров и сценаристам Маргарите и Тиграну. Эх такие фильмы смотреть бы молодёжи, а в зале 40+.
Sem dney Pyotra Semyonycha - trailer
Sem dney Pyotra Semyonycha Trailer
Stills
