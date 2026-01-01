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Александр Демич Александр Демич
Kinoafisha Persons Александр Демич

Александр Демич

Александр Демич

Date of Birth
6 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing 6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing (2020)
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 6.2
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom (2025)
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh 5.6
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 6.2
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Animation, Adventure, Family 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing 6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Animation, Children's 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh 5.6
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
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