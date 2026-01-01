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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Александр Демич
Александр Демич
Kinoafisha
Persons
Александр Демич
Александр Демич
Александр Демич
Date of Birth
6 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
(2020)
6.2
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
(2025)
Tickets
5.6
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2025
2020
2012
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.2
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Animation, Adventure, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Animation, Children's
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
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