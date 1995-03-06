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Filmography
Leonela Manturova
Leonela Manturova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonela Manturova
Leonela Manturova
Leonela Manturova
Date of Birth
6 March 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Zloy Gorod
(2025)
6.8
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
(2022)
6.4
Levsha
(2026)
Filmography
Chayka
Chayka
Biography, Drama
2027, Russia
6.4
Levsha
Levsha
Adventure
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Zloj gorod
Drama, War, Action
2025, Russia
7.3
Zloy Gorod
Zloy Gorod
Action, Drama, History
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
Biography, History, Romantic
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
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