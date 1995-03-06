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Leonela Manturova
Leonela Manturova Leonela Manturova
Kinoafisha Persons Leonela Manturova

Leonela Manturova

Leonela Manturova

Date of Birth
6 March 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Zloy Gorod 7.3
Zloy Gorod (2025)
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom 6.8
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom (2022)
Levsha 6.4
Levsha (2026)

Filmography

Chayka Chayka
Biography, Drama 2027, Russia
Levsha 6.4
Levsha Levsha
Adventure 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Zloj gorod
Zloj gorod
Drama, War, Action 2025, Russia
Zloy Gorod 7.3
Zloy Gorod Zloy Gorod
Action, Drama, History 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom 6.8
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom 1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
Biography, History, Romantic 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
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