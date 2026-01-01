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Chayka
Chayka
, 2027
Chayka
Russia / Biography, Drama
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Cast & Crew
Cast
Leonela Manturova
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Sergey Gorodnichiy
Denis Vlasenko
Angelina Strechina
Oleg Savostyuk
Kirill Zaytsev
Director
Anton Megerdichev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2027
Production
Legio Felix
Also known as
Chayka, Чайка
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