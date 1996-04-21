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About
Filmography
Jan Hrynkiewicz
Jan Hrynkiewicz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan Hrynkiewicz
Jan Hrynkiewicz
Jan Hrynkiewicz
Date of Birth
21 April 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
Budapest Diaries
(2025)
6.8
Elephant
(2022)
6.5
Handling the Undead
(2024)
Filmography
7.2
Budapest Diaries
Dziennik z wycieczki do Budapesztu
Drama
2025, Poland / Hungary
Watch trailer
Oderbruch
Thriller, Detective
2024, Germany
6.5
Handling the Undead
Håndtering av udøde
Drama, Horror, Detective
2024, Greece / Norway
Watch trailer
6.8
Elephant
Slon
Drama, Romantic
2022, Poland
Show more
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