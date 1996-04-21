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Jan Hrynkiewicz Jan Hrynkiewicz
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Hrynkiewicz

Jan Hrynkiewicz

Jan Hrynkiewicz

Date of Birth
21 April 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Budapest Diaries 7.2
Budapest Diaries (2025)
Elephant 6.8
Elephant (2022)
Handling the Undead 6.5
Handling the Undead (2024)

Filmography

Budapest Diaries 7.2
Budapest Diaries Dziennik z wycieczki do Budapesztu
Drama 2025, Poland / Hungary
Watch trailer
Oderbruch
Oderbruch
Thriller, Detective 2024, Germany
Handling the Undead 6.5
Handling the Undead Håndtering av udøde
Drama, Horror, Detective 2024, Greece / Norway
Watch trailer
Elephant 6.8
Elephant Slon
Drama, Romantic 2022, Poland
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