Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Budapest Diaries
7.0
Budapest Diaries - test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
Kinoafisha Films Budapest Diaries
7.0

Budapest Diaries

, 2025
Dziennik z wycieczki do Budapesztu
Poland, Hungary / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Budapest Diaries
7.0
Going 0
Not going 0
Budapest Diaries - test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
Budapest Diaries  test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs

Synopsis

In 1982, a group of Poles, including 11-year old Irek and his mother Hanna, travel by bus to Budapest to get away from the tense political situation back at home.

Cast

Agnieszka Judycka
Piotr Rogucki
Bartlomiej Firlet
Arkadiusz Smolenski
Klara Bielawka
Krzysztof Plewako-Szczerbinski
Director Rafael Kapelinski
Writer Rafael Kapelinski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 September 2025
Production Domino Film, Filmfabriq
Also known as
Dziennik z wycieczki do Budapesztu, Budapest Diaries, Budapesti napló (2022)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Budapest Diaries - test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
Budapest Diaries Test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more