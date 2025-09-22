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Budapest Diaries
7.0
Budapest Diaries
, 2025
Dziennik z wycieczki do Budapesztu
Poland, Hungary / Drama / 18+
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Budapest Diaries
test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
Synopsis
In 1982, a group of Poles, including 11-year old Irek and his mother Hanna, travel by bus to Budapest to get away from the tense political situation back at home.
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Cast
Agnieszka Judycka
Piotr Rogucki
Bartlomiej Firlet
Arkadiusz Smolenski
Klara Bielawka
Krzysztof Plewako-Szczerbinski
Director
Rafael Kapelinski
Writer
Rafael Kapelinski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland / Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
22 September 2025
Production
Domino Film, Filmfabriq
Also known as
Dziennik z wycieczki do Budapesztu, Budapest Diaries, Budapesti napló (2022)
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Film rating
7.0
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10
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7
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Budapest Diaries
Test scenes for 'budapest diaries' by rafał kapeliński pl + eng subs
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